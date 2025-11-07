Princeton Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Princeton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 0.6% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 424,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,166,000 after buying an additional 32,636 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $100.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.04 and a 200-day moving average of $88.41. The company has a market cap of $185.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $105.59.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

