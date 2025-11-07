Smart Money Group LLC Sells 3,371 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Smart Money Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after buying an additional 102,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Growth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 23,435.5% in the second quarter. Washington Growth Strategies LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 21,795 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $124.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.25 and its 200 day moving average is $112.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

