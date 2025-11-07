Smart Money Group LLC Has $972,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $231.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.59.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

