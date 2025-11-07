Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Citigroup by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 805.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:C opened at $100.90 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $105.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The company had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.