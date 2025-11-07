Smart Money Group LLC Has $774,000 Holdings in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $281,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,654,698.88. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $167.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.92. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.24. Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $208.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “mixed” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.21.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

