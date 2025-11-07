Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,027 Meritage Homes Corporation $MTH

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,027 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 109.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 18.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH stock opened at $65.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average of $70.54. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Meritage Homes Corporation has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $98.74.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.96%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. Meritage Homes has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.510-1.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.71.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $556,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 221,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,707,813.20. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Further Reading

