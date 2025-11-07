Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,994 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,518,000 after buying an additional 673,837 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,013,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,500,000 after acquiring an additional 125,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,816,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,928,000 after acquiring an additional 305,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,725,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,857,000 after acquiring an additional 313,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,181,951.15. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,339,847.09. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $396.14 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $651.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.23.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $569.67.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

