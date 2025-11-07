Smart Money Group LLC Sells 448 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor $VFVA

Smart Money Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFVA. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 54,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Price Performance

VFVA stock opened at $124.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.87. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $130.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

