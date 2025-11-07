North Capital Inc. Has $104,000 Stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSU

North Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. North Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $330,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 21,122 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 260.8% during the second quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 20,172 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSU opened at $42.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.08. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $43.61.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

