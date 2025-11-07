Reviewing Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Idw Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM)

Idw Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Idw Media and Bilibili”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idw Media $26.47 million 0.38 -$1.39 million ($217.98) -0.16 Bilibili $3.68 billion 3.23 -$184.51 million $0.07 406.00

Profitability

Idw Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili. Idw Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bilibili, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Idw Media and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idw Media -7.66% -9.44% -8.12% Bilibili 0.75% 3.19% 1.31%

Volatility & Risk

Idw Media has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Idw Media and Bilibili, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idw Media 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bilibili 0 3 8 2 2.92

Bilibili has a consensus price target of $27.39, suggesting a potential downside of 3.62%. Given Bilibili’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bilibili is more favorable than Idw Media.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Idw Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of Idw Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Bilibili shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bilibili beats Idw Media on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Idw Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist’s Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic. The company also provides advertising services; and IP derivatives and other services. In addition, it engages in the business and technology development activities; e-commerce business; and video, comics, and game distribution activities. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

