Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 40.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $232.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.33. The company has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Truist Financial upped their price target on Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $5,085,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,629.35. The trade was a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total transaction of $719,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 142,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,821,269.91. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,240 shares of company stock worth $15,301,891. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

