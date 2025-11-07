Excalibur Management Corp Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Excalibur Management Corp lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.2% of Excalibur Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 29,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Raelipskie Partnership increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 328,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,227,000 after acquiring an additional 80,593 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.5% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, HORAN Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $2,820,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $186.92 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $194.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.42.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

