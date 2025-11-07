Horizon Investment Services LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,497,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,076 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,325,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,034,000 after buying an additional 418,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,899,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,441,000 after buying an additional 1,880,984 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,371,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,197,000 after buying an additional 75,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,218,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,162,000 after acquiring an additional 142,576 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWR opened at $94.35 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $97.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

