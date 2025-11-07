Horizon Investment Services LLC Buys New Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $435.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $298.15 and a fifty-two week high of $476.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $418.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $421.26.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,120. This represents a 7.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.50.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

