Gartner (NYSE:IT) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $280.00 to $256.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Gartner traded as low as $223.23 and last traded at $226.71, with a volume of 1861623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.92.

IT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $231.00 to $218.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $805,314.75. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez purchased 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $239.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $498,784. This represents a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,572,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,869,308,000 after purchasing an additional 138,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Gartner by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,413,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,379,763,000 after buying an additional 96,172 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,481,000 after buying an additional 89,877 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 16.5% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,015,000 after acquiring an additional 189,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gartner by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 211,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Down 4.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.59 and its 200 day moving average is $330.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

