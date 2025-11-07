OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 130.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 0.4% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 49.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.87.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.6%

SHW stock opened at $333.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $346.11 and a 200-day moving average of $348.71. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $308.84 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.83%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

