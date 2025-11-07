Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $12.67 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $12,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 968.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 179,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,867,000 after buying an additional 162,617 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 801,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,794,000 after purchasing an additional 95,583 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,473,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $7,713,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IJT opened at $138.89 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $107.38 and a 52-week high of $152.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.12 and its 200-day moving average is $134.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.314 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

