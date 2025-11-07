Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,791,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,213,925,000 after purchasing an additional 424,235 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,317,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,659,000 after acquiring an additional 257,341 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,011,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,868,000 after acquiring an additional 86,472 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,940,000 after acquiring an additional 34,878 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 895,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,422,000 after purchasing an additional 91,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. TD Cowen raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Argus set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $175.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $136.05 and a 52 week high of $180.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $754.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.97 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.80%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

