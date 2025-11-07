OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $812,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,386 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $25.78 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $26.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

