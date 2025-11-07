Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 13.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BSX. Barclays lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $99.00 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $85.98 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $146.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. This trade represents a 34.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,973,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,678.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 175,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,742,314 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.