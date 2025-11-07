SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 51,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $366.07 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $236.13 and a 1 year high of $403.30. The stock has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.89 and a 200-day moving average of $324.23.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

