OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $672,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 263.6% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $141.58 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.74. The firm has a market cap of $193.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

