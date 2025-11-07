Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF $XME

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $807,000. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter worth $83,000. Wormser Freres Gestion increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Wormser Freres Gestion now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 0.3%

XME opened at $91.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.81. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $45.89 and a 12-month high of $111.09.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.