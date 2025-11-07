Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF $TUA Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,995 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,004,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,028,000 after acquiring an additional 394,652 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 1,880,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,424,000 after purchasing an additional 593,142 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,124,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,701,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,250,000 after buying an additional 247,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,044,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,011,000 after buying an additional 65,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TUA opened at $21.95 on Friday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88.

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

