Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 14,331 Shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF $PPLT

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 117.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2,060.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPLT opened at $139.56 on Friday. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $82.35 and a twelve month high of $157.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.81 and a 200 day moving average of $121.17.

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

