Ituran Location and Control Ltd. $ITRN Shares Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,744 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITRN. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 44.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 125,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 38,429 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 1st quarter valued at $1,335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 294.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 32,113 shares during the period. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 1st quarter valued at $1,146,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of ITRN opened at $38.60 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $767.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 16.35%.The company had revenue of $86.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.17 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

