Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 27,596 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,596 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,548,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,721,000 after purchasing an additional 183,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,823,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,582,000 after buying an additional 1,269,911 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,196,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,199,000 after buying an additional 700,978 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,500,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hein Park Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $60,492,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $19.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 2.32. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

