Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 7,500 Shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF $OUNZ

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. VanEck Merk Gold ETF comprises about 1.2% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF were worth $10,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 87.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of OUNZ stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.08.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

