Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 79,791 Shares of The Chemours Company $CC

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 380,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,791 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 34.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Chemours by 132.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $19.00 price objective on Chemours and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chemours from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Chemours Price Performance

CC stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.68. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $22.38.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 35.14% and a negative net margin of 7.19%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Chemours has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

