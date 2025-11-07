Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,895 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 117,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INDA stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $59.49.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

