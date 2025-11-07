Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 12,450 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 122.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,912,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $619,460,000 after buying an additional 3,809,450 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,481,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,391,141,000 after buying an additional 3,461,221 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Medtronic by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,059,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $903,915,000 after buying an additional 3,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $260,649,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 220.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,412,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $90.10 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $99.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.88. The stock has a market cap of $115.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. William Blair upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

