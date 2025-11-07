Range Resources Corporation $RRC Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,364 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 2,522.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 823,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,888,000 after purchasing an additional 792,240 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 3,222.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,528,000 after buying an additional 522,910 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $19,396,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Range Resources by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,405,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after buying an additional 468,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth $15,651,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RRC opened at $36.73 on Friday. Range Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 19.64%.The firm had revenue of $748.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RRC. Roth Capital cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Range Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank set a $46.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.95.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

