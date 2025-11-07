Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VSS. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8%

VSS opened at $139.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $102.76 and a twelve month high of $145.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

