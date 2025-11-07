Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF makes up about 3.1% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $11,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWB. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CWB stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.95. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $94.94.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.