Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $307.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.41 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.25%.Albany International’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Albany International Stock Down 1.3%

AIN opened at $53.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. Albany International has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $88.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIN shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Albany International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Institutional Trading of Albany International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Albany International by 0.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 42.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

