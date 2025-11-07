Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,335 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 215,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,262,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,768,000 after buying an additional 183,347 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%

SCZ opened at $75.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average of $73.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.64 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

