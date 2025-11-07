Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,499 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF $PIE

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 48,217.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,261,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,927,000 after buying an additional 1,258,474 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 377,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 39,462 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PIE stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $119.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $24.78.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.0809 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

