National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $382.66 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 7.19%.

National HealthCare Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $125.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.58. National HealthCare has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $136.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.41.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.12%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.