Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,787 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF $FUTY

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gimbal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,882,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 871,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,391,000 after acquiring an additional 111,512 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1,476.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 83,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 78,065 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 540,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after acquiring an additional 70,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,124,000.

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $57.16 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $60.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.34.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

