Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.74 and a 200-day moving average of $118.74. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.51 and a 1-year high of $120.42.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.3662 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.