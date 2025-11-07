Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.81 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.2% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviso Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $52,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.9%

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $586.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $596.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $573.89.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.