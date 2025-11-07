Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.81 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.2% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviso Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $52,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.9%
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $586.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $596.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $573.89.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
