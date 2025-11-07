Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,864 FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March $YMAR

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YMAR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 38.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 1.0%

YMAR stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.56. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $25.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

