Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,600 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January $UJAN

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 1,245.2% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth $204,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of UJAN stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $274.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.32. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $41.04.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

