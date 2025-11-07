iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 266,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $24,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 853,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,101,000 after buying an additional 75,184 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,052,000 after buying an additional 29,906 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

IJK opened at $94.87 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.09.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

