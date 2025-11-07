MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $28,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 329.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 618,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,904,000 after purchasing an additional 474,776 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 999.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 222,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,104,000 after purchasing an additional 202,121 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 402,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,083,000 after buying an additional 158,240 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,786,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 229,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,709,000 after buying an additional 108,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total transaction of $276,868.08. Following the sale, the executive owned 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,642.92. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total value of $298,544.00. Following the sale, the director owned 43,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,180.72. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.58.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $165.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.56. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.17 and a twelve month high of $277.84.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $219.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

