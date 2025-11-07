Savant Capital LLC Has $78.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,206,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,678 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $78,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 201.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000.

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $67.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.50. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $68.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3174 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

