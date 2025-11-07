867 Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Bought by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,703,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,566,000 after purchasing an additional 39,466 shares in the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 175.3% during the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 64,038 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 329,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,012,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $355.59 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $386.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $343.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.73.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Arete Research raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $415.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $460.00 price target on Broadcom in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total transaction of $280,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,027.30. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.