Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 5,076 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $137.69 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.69 and a twelve month high of $233.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 18.97%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

