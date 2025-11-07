Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Nasdaq comprises 5.3% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $25,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $241,614,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 40.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,494,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,795,000 after buying an additional 1,592,057 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,433,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,115,000 after buying an additional 993,553 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 54.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,468,000 after buying an additional 952,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 104.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,655,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,574,000 after acquiring an additional 845,725 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $179,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 84,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,779.60. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, October 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $86.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.76 and its 200 day moving average is $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $97.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.57%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

