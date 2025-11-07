Malaga Cove Capital LLC Raises Stake in Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 87.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Haim Chera sold 30,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,189,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.72. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 48.49%.The business had revenue of $453.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.